Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 360,667 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,266,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 360,667 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.52% of NRG Energy worth $48,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in NRG Energy by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in NRG Energy by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $42.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.25. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.70 and a 52-week high of $47.82. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.88.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 11.93%. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NRG shares. Bank of America lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

