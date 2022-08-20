Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 39,081 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises approximately 0.8% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $64,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $852,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 239,254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $99,183,000 after buying an additional 52,620 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.51, for a total value of $159,855.56. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 26,156 shares in the company, valued at $7,520,111.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Accenture Trading Down 1.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.11.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $315.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $199.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $261.77 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.93.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

