KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett Sells 1,797 Shares

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $26,883.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,182.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KALV opened at $15.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.77. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $21.76.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KALV. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KalVista Pharmaceuticals

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,174,000. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,845,000. Frazier Management LLC grew its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 732.3% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,305,087 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,280 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 1,863.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 812,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after buying an additional 771,435 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 118.7% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,086,883 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,695,000 after buying an additional 589,869 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.