KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett Sells 1,797 Shares

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $26,883.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,182.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:KALV opened at $15.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.77. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $21.76.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KALV. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On KalVista Pharmaceuticals
About KalVista Pharmaceuticals
KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.
Read More
