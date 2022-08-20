KBR (NYSE:KBR) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KBR. TheStreet upgraded KBR from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on KBR from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.25.

KBR Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of KBR stock opened at $51.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. KBR has a 1 year low of $36.71 and a 1 year high of $56.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.28 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.75.

KBR Announces Dividend

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. KBR had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KBR will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.74 per share, with a total value of $50,127.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,657,046.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.74 per share, with a total value of $50,127.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,657,046.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew Barrie sold 3,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $159,749.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KBR

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in KBR during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in KBR during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in KBR during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KBR during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in KBR by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period.

About KBR

(Get Rating)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

See Also

