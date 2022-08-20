Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) to Issue $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Sunday, August 21st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 21st.

Keyera Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TSE KEY opened at C$31.98 on Friday. Keyera has a 52 week low of C$26.34 and a 52 week high of C$35.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$31.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.51, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.75.

Get Keyera alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEY has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC cut their target price on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. CSFB decreased their price target on Keyera from C$40.50 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.79.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.