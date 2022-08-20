Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.94-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.48-$7.48 EPS.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 1.7 %

KEYS stock opened at $176.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.07 and its 200 day moving average is $150.55. The firm has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.10. Keysight Technologies has a one year low of $127.93 and a one year high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $196.23.

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 1,148.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 28.5% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth about $207,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.