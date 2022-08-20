KIMCHI.finance (KIMCHI) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

KIMCHI.finance (KIMCHI) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 20th. Over the last week, KIMCHI.finance has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KIMCHI.finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KIMCHI.finance has a market capitalization of $75,759.03 and approximately $84.00 worth of KIMCHI.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004761 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,012.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004752 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003644 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002433 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00126337 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00101599 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00032054 BTC.

KIMCHI.finance Profile

KIMCHI.finance is a coin. The official website for KIMCHI.finance is kimchi.finance. KIMCHI.finance’s official Twitter account is @kimchi_finance.

KIMCHI.finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KIMCHI is a project based on SUSHI/Uniswap protocal and using an Etherium based token as incentives. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KIMCHI.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KIMCHI.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KIMCHI.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

