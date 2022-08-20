Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 30,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $49.73 on Friday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.62 and a 12-month high of $50.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.76.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.