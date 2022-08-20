Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 30,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $49.73 on Friday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.62 and a 12-month high of $50.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.76.
