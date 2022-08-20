Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $37,000 Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 466.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in AGCO by 11.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in AGCO by 21.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AGCO by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in AGCO by 4.9% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in AGCO by 0.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AGCO news, CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total transaction of $2,063,817.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,393,333.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AGCO news, CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total transaction of $2,063,817.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,393,333.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $99,064.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,300.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AGCO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $110.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $88.55 and a 1-year high of $150.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.39 and its 200-day moving average is $120.50.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on AGCO. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on AGCO from $169.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on AGCO from $178.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price objective on AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AGCO from $141.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.50.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

See Also

