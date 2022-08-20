Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Lowers Stock Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC decreased its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,752,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,770,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,703,000 after purchasing an additional 874,794 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,019,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,388,000 after purchasing an additional 807,561 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,212,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,387,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,839,000 after purchasing an additional 614,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $30.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.47. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $39.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.63 and a 200 day moving average of $34.43.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 109.70% and a net margin of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America downgraded Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

