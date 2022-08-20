Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Takes $31,000 Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 795 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Twitter by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,555 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Twitter by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Twitter by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,362 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 9,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Twitter by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 145,371 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after buying an additional 17,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TWTR. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Twitter to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Twitter from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Twitter to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Twitter from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

Twitter Stock Performance

TWTR stock opened at $43.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.11. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $68.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a PE ratio of -219.95 and a beta of 0.62.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.31). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Twitter

In other news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 15,467 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $588,055.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 396,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,060,862.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 15,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $588,055.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 396,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,060,862.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 716,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,220,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,186,340. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

