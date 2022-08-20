Kistos (LON:KIST) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kistos (LON:KIST – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 730 ($8.82) target price on the stock.

KIST stock opened at GBX 580 ($7.01) on Tuesday. Kistos has a fifty-two week low of GBX 232 ($2.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 615 ($7.43). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 476.03. The company has a market capitalization of £480.61 million and a P/E ratio of -12.39.

Kistos plc operates as a low carbon intensity gas producer. It primarily holds a 60% interest in the Q10-A gas field in the Dutch North Sea. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

