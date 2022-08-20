KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Purchased by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 693.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KLAC. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of KLA by 173.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 36.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC opened at $371.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $343.78 and its 200-day moving average is $346.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $282.83 and a 12-month high of $457.12.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 23.74%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.16.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 5,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total transaction of $2,041,976.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,977,270.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,045 shares of company stock worth $3,025,459. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

