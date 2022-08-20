KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Purchased by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc boosted its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 777 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of KLA by 173.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

KLA Trading Down 2.7 %

KLAC traded down $10.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $371.81. 1,257,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,822. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $343.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.83 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.87 EPS for the current year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 5,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total value of $2,041,976.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,977,270.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,655,894.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,045 shares of company stock valued at $3,025,459 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KLA from $373.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 target price on KLA in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on KLA from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.16.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Further Reading

