Klaytn (KLAY) 24 Hour Volume Tops $95.39 Million

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. In the last seven days, Klaytn has traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar. Klaytn has a market cap of $726.26 million and $95.39 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klaytn coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Klaytn Profile

Klaytn’s genesis date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,986,872,799 coins. Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official. Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com.

Klaytn Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

