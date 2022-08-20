Klever Price Reaches $0.0081 on Exchanges (KLV)

Klever (KLV) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 20th. Over the last seven days, Klever has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar. One Klever coin can currently be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. Klever has a market cap of $27.68 million and $4.49 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Klever alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004715 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.26 or 0.00779239 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever’s launch date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Klever is www.klever.io.

Klever Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klever and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.