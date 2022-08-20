L & S Advisors Inc Acquires Shares of 61,192 Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 61,192 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,388,000. Diamondback Energy accounts for approximately 1.0% of L & S Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,774,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 283,892 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $790,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 18,798 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,497 shares in the company, valued at $64,278,834.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $4,500,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,497 shares in the company, valued at $64,278,834.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,100,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock worth $6,740,850 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $196.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.32.

NASDAQ FANG traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $130.39. 1,787,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,490,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $66.12 and a one year high of $162.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.73.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to reacquire up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $3.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $12.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.36%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.03%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

