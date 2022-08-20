L & S Advisors Inc Boosts Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

L & S Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,558 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 404.1% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $1.61 on Friday, reaching $88.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,880,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,591,731. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.34. The firm has a market cap of $52.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

EMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

