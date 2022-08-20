L & S Advisors Inc Lowers Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

L & S Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,882 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,787 shares of company stock valued at $20,719,321 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 2.1 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ISRG. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.54.

ISRG stock traded down $4.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $224.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,033,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,377. The firm has a market cap of $80.27 billion, a PE ratio of 57.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.83 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.93.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.