L & S Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 96,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,100,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 160.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. 49.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

New Fortress Energy Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NFE stock traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.23. 941,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,495. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.03. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.17 and a 1-year high of $62.79.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is 40.40%.

Several brokerages have commented on NFE. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.14.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.