L & S Advisors Inc Purchases New Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 85,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,417,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Community Trust NA lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 127.4% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $6,513,411.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,312,232.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $6,513,411.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,201 shares in the company, valued at $5,312,232.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PSX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.29.

PSX traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $88.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,167,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,893,810. The stock has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.41. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.95 and its 200 day moving average is $88.11.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. Phillips 66’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

