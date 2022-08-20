L & S Advisors Inc Purchases Shares of 32,640 Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alcoa by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Alcoa from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.64.

Shares of Alcoa stock traded down $2.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,467,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,169,927. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $37.19 and a 12-month high of $98.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.81.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.86%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

