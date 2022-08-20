L & S Advisors Inc Trims Holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

L & S Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,544 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,178,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,391,000 after acquiring an additional 115,628 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,049,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,319,000 after acquiring an additional 55,650 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,798,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,657,000 after acquiring an additional 80,272 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,647,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,069,000 after purchasing an additional 162,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,319,000 after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BHVN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.05. The company had a trading volume of 328,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,690. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.03. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $79.01 and a 12-month high of $151.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush cut Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. HC Wainwright cut Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler cut Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink cut Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.17.

(Get Rating)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.