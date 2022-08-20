Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY) Major Shareholder Brendan Kennedy Sells 50,000 Shares

Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) major shareholder Brendan Kennedy sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total transaction of $110,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,047,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,945,202.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Brendan Kennedy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, Brendan Kennedy sold 50,000 shares of Leafly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $101,000.00.

Shares of Leafly stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. Leafly Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.75, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.38.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Leafly in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Leafly from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Leafly from $12.00 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Leafly from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leafly in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,344,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leafly in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in Leafly during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Leafly by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 371,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 186,318 shares during the period. Finally, Merlin Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Leafly in the second quarter worth $927,000. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. It offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.

