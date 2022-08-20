Leelyn Smith LLC Buys 4,221 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2,723.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises approximately 0.9% of Leelyn Smith LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.46.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

BlackRock Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK traded down $31.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $713.85. The stock had a trading volume of 774,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $646.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $682.38. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $575.60 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The stock has a market cap of $108.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.25.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 51.46%.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

