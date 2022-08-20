Leelyn Smith LLC Grows Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,736 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Comcast by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 309.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 835 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Comcast by 566.7% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.68. The company had a trading volume of 19,692,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,139,068. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $170.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.91. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.57 and a 12-month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CMCSA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Comcast to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.17.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

