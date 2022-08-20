Leelyn Smith LLC Has $2.43 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.57.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY traded up $1.18 on Friday, reaching $75.33. The stock had a trading volume of 7,938,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,226,755. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $80.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.81 and a 200-day moving average of $73.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $160.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.