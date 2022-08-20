LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) PT Set at €112.20 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €112.20 ($114.49) target price on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LEG. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($102.04) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €118.00 ($120.41) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €88.70 ($90.51) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays set a €105.00 ($107.14) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €90.00 ($91.84) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

LEG Immobilien Price Performance

LEG Immobilien stock opened at €80.86 ($82.51) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €83.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €96.82. LEG Immobilien has a 52 week low of €75.17 ($76.70) and a 52 week high of €98.50 ($100.51).

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

