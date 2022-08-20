LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Buys 410 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $263.70 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.59 and its 200 day moving average is $243.02. The firm has a market cap of $58.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.56.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

