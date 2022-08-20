LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Invests $1.57 Million in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in Citigroup by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 863,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,135,000 after buying an additional 21,710 shares in the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 9.7% in the first quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 45,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 33.8% in the first quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.95.

Citigroup Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $52.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.44 and a 1 year high of $73.90.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.