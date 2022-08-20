LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 582.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,082,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,670,000 after purchasing an additional 38,949 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.4% in the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 15.1% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $88.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.34. The company has a market capitalization of $52.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.77.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

