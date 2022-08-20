LGT Group Foundation Boosts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

LGT Group Foundation lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,212 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of T. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,443,000 after buying an additional 11,494,986 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 197,426,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,665,180,000 after buying an additional 3,722,782 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,218,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,023,357,000 after buying an additional 1,913,245 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,740,054,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,265,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,732,000 after buying an additional 1,769,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.78.

Shares of T stock opened at $18.43 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $131.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.55 and a 200-day moving average of $21.15.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

