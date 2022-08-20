LGT Group Foundation Grows Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 111.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,506 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,188 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of American Express by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,607,848,000 after acquiring an additional 320,288 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,485,487 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,042,625,000 after buying an additional 115,450 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,833,314 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,603,735,000 after buying an additional 55,027 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $993,440,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,738,953 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $938,890,000 after buying an additional 165,106 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays increased their target price on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.53.

American Express Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of AXP opened at $162.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.03 and its 200 day moving average is $167.86. The company has a market capitalization of $121.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. American Express has a 12-month low of $134.12 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

