LGT Group Foundation Has $5.16 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

LGT Group Foundation decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,056 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its position in AbbVie by 311.3% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $141.85 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.63.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

