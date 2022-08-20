LGT Group Foundation Increases Stock Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

LGT Group Foundation increased its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,006 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $3,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 210.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 10,818 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 425,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.50.

Insider Activity

Clean Harbors Stock Down 1.0 %

In related news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $116,475.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,180.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $117.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.53. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.56 and a 12-month high of $118.92.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Recommended Stories

