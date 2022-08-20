LGT Group Foundation Purchases 5,744 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 39.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 9,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.80.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $138.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $146.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.14%.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.



