Li & Fung (OTCMKTS:LFUGY) Trading Down 6.5%

Shares of Li & Fung Limited (OTCMKTS:LFUGY – Get Rating) were down 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 17,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.
Li & Fung Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average is $0.22.
About Li & Fung
Li & Fung Limited, an investment holding company, engages in managing the supply chain for retailers and brands worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Services and Products. The Services segment provides supply chain solutions, including product design, raw materials procurement, production and quality control, warehouse management, and last-mile delivery to retail stores or end-consumers in footwear and apparel, fast-moving consumer goods, food and beverage, and healthcare industries.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Li & Fung (LFUGY)
