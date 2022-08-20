Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LWAY opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. Lifeway Foods has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $101.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $30.97 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lifeway Foods stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lifeway Foods, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Rating ) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,079 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.15% of Lifeway Foods worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 29.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

