Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LIN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.
Linde Price Performance
NYSE LIN opened at $303.75 on Friday. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $265.12 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $292.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.61.
Linde Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.83%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
LIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. AlphaValue raised shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Linde from €325.00 ($331.63) to €350.00 ($357.14) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.60.
About Linde
Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Linde (LIN)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.