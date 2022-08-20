Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LIN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Price Performance

NYSE LIN opened at $303.75 on Friday. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $265.12 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $292.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.61.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. AlphaValue raised shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Linde from €325.00 ($331.63) to €350.00 ($357.14) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.60.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.