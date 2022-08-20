Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Stock Performance

Shares of LPCN stock opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.01. The stock has a market cap of $53.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.43. Lipocine has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $1.89.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lipocine will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lipocine

Lipocine Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPCN. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lipocine during the second quarter worth about $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lipocine during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lipocine during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lipocine by 474.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 66,906 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lipocine by 23.4% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145,045 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 27,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neuroendocrine and metabolic disorders. The company's primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy.

