Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Lipocine Stock Performance
Shares of LPCN stock opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.01. The stock has a market cap of $53.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.43. Lipocine has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $1.89.
Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lipocine will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.
Lipocine Company Profile
Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neuroendocrine and metabolic disorders. The company's primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy.
