LiquidApps (DAPP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $620.00

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. During the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LiquidApps coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $651,338.85 and approximately $620.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO. The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

