Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.18-$0.27 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Liquidity Services in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Liquidity Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Liquidity Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Liquidity Services stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.36. The stock had a trading volume of 213,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,877. The company has a market capitalization of $688.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.32. Liquidity Services has a 52 week low of $11.39 and a 52 week high of $28.73.

In other Liquidity Services news, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 5,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $101,904.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,214.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CTO Steven Weiskircher sold 37,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $724,294.06. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 66,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,927.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 5,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $101,904.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,214.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,349 shares of company stock valued at $2,382,116. 29.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LQDT. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Liquidity Services during the first quarter worth $623,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Liquidity Services during the first quarter worth $568,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Liquidity Services by 18.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 23,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Liquidity Services by 93.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 12,458 shares during the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

