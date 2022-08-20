Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.00.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $440.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $417.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $428.52. The firm has a market cap of $116.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

