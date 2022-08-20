Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 0.9% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,041 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $5,935,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $9,471,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.00.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of LMT stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $440.03. 1,013,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,599. The firm has a market cap of $116.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $417.29 and a 200 day moving average of $428.52.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). The company had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

