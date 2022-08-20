LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Stock Price Up 6.3%

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.23 and last traded at $14.23. Approximately 15,187 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 938,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

LSB Industries Trading Down 4.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 5.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LSB Industries

In related news, major shareholder Sbt Investors Llc sold 6,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $83,160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,053,398 shares in the company, valued at $222,417,863.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS grew its position in LSB Industries by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS now owns 54,356,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $600,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,798 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in LSB Industries by 411.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 539,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,484,000 after purchasing an additional 434,390 shares during the last quarter. Robotti Robert grew its position in LSB Industries by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 1,766,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,519,000 after purchasing an additional 394,294 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in LSB Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $3,825,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in LSB Industries by 1,255.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 336,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 311,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

About LSB Industries

(Get Rating)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.