LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. LSI Industries had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

LSI Industries Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of LYTS stock opened at $7.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $202.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.25. LSI Industries has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $8.57.

LSI Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised shares of LSI Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LSI Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in LSI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in LSI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in LSI Industries by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in LSI Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 826,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after buying an additional 10,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc manufactures and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting solutions.

