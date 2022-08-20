Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.03.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.
Lundin Gold Stock Down 3.8 %
Shares of LUG stock opened at C$9.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.94, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 10.75. Lundin Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$7.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.73.
Lundin Gold Company Profile
Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.
