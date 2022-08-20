LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.64-$0.68 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LXP shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered LXP Industrial Trust from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $13.00 price objective on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LXP Industrial Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.80.

LXP Industrial Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of LXP traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.03. The company had a trading volume of 977,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,961. LXP Industrial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

LXP Industrial Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.04%.

In other LXP Industrial Trust news, Director Richard Frary acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,863. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard Frary bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,863. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gray bought 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $25,153.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 74,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,777.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 21,360 shares of company stock valued at $229,162 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the first quarter valued at $197,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 1st quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 73,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,569 shares during the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

