Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $1.40, Fidelity Earnings reports. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Madison Square Garden Sports Price Performance

NYSE MSGS traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $173.86. 221,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,872. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.72. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 1 year low of $145.41 and a 1 year high of $203.37. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.59 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madison Square Garden Sports

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 32.8% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 21.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 4.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter worth about $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSGS shares. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $238.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Macquarie cut their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.25.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association NBA and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League NHL. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

