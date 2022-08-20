MakiSwap (MAKI) Price Hits $0.0030 on Exchanges

MakiSwap (MAKI) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. MakiSwap has a total market capitalization of $206,331.50 and $11,735.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MakiSwap has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. One MakiSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001592 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002125 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.41 or 0.00778657 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
MakiSwap Coin Profile
MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap.
